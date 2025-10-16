Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
53.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Springer and Guerrero deliver for Toronto in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series

Sponsored by:
By AP News
ALCS Blue Jays Mariners Baseball

ALCS Blue Jays Mariners Baseball

Photo Icon View Photos

SEATTLE (AP) — It was a productive night for George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Two of Toronto’s biggest stars led the way for the Blue Jays in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series on Wednesday.

Springer and Guerrero each hit a solo shot as Toronto finished with five homers overall. Springer had three hits, and Guerrero went 4 for 4 and scored three times in a 13-4 victory over the Mariners.

The Blue Jays dropped the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Toronto, ramping up the pressure on the AL East champions for Game 3. Springer went 2 for 8 with a solo homer in the first two games, and Guerrero was 0 for 7 with a walk.

The two stars played a major role in a fast start for Toronto in Seattle.

Springer hit a two-out solo homer off George Kirby in the fourth, driving a 94.8 mph sinker deep to center. The 431-foot shot was Springer’s 22nd postseason homer, moving him into a tie with Bernie Williams for fourth on the career list.

The four-time All-Star has three homers this postseason. He also connected on Bryce Miller’s first pitch of Game 1.

Guerrero led off the fifth with a 406-foot drive off Kirby that went just over the glove of a leaping Julio Rodríguez at the wall in center.

The five-time All-Star also singled in the first. He doubled and scored on Daulton Varsho’s two-run double in Toronto’s five-run third. A triple away from a postseason cycle, he stopped at second for another double in the eighth.

Guerrero and Springer both scored on Alejandro Kirk’s three-run homer in Toronto’s four-run sixth.

The 26-year-old Guerrero was terrific in Toronto’s AL Division Series win against the New York Yankees, batting .529 (9 for 17) with three homers and nine RBIs in four games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.