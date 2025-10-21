Blue Jays and Dodgers meet to start the World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68, first in the AL East during the regular season)

Toronto; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -148, Blue Jays +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in Game 1 of the World Series.

Toronto has a 94-68 record overall and a 54-27 record at home. The Blue Jays have the best team batting average in MLB play at .265.

Los Angeles has a 93-69 record overall and a 41-40 record on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in the majors.

Friday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads the Blue Jays with 32 home runs while slugging .556. Ernie Clement is 18 for 39 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 55 home runs, 109 walks and 102 RBIs while hitting .282 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12 for 41 with four doubles, a triple and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .287 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .256 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ty France: 10-Day IL (oblique), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Robinson Pina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Sandlin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Nick Frasso: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press