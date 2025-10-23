Bo Bichette could be activated by Blue Jays for World Series opener

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto may activate shortstop Bo Bichette for the World Series against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers after the two-time All-Star recovered from a sprained left knee that sidelined him for 1 1/2 months.

Bichette, a two-time AL hits leader, hasn’t played since he sprained his left knee in a Sept. 6 collision with New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells.

“We’re kind of coming right down to the wire with it,” manager John Schneider said Thursday. “He’s feeling good which is nice. Still a few more boxes to check.”

Bichette was second in the major leagues to the Yankees’ Aaron Judge with a .311 batting average, hitting 18 homers with 94 RBIs in 139 games.

Schneider said Bichette could be at shortstop, designed hitter or second base, a position Bichette last played in 2019 in the minor leagues.

“Continuing to make progress,” Schneider said. “He’s taking ground balls, running.”

In the World Series for the first time since 1993, Toronto opens against the Dodgers on Friday night.

___

