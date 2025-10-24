Dodgers LHP Alex Vesia not with team in Toronto on eve of World Series because of family matter

TORONTO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia was not with the team in Toronto on Thursday, one day before Game 1 of the World Series, because of a “deeply personal family matter,” the Dodgers said in a statement posted on social media.

Manager Dave Roberts said the defending champions were still working through how the left-hander’s absence would impact their World Series roster, which must be finalized Friday morning.

Vesia went 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA in 68 regular-season games. He is 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in seven postseason appearances.

“We’re in the mode of trying to understand the process, the rules, a way that we could sort of try to navigate the roster,” Roberts said before the Dodgers worked out at Rogers Centre. “We’re going through the process of trying to backfill his spot on the roster.”

Asked whether Vesia would definitely not be on the roster for the best-of-seven series against the AL champion Blue Jays, Roberts said he didn’t know for sure.

“Honestly, I think we’re just going day to day with really no expectations,” Roberts said.

