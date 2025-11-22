Skip to main content
Athletics tender contracts to pitchers Medina, Waldichuk, outfielder Bleday becomes free agent

By AP News

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Pitchers Luis Medina and Ken Waldichuk agreed to terms with the Athletics on one-year contracts for next year to avoid arbitration.

Medina gets an $835,000 salary and Waldichuk $825,000,

The club announced Friday it did not tender a contract to JJ Bleday, who becomes a free agent after the 28-year-old outfielder was designated for assignment Tuesday. Bleday hit .212 with 14 homers and 39 RBIs for the A’s over three stints in the majors this year.

Neither the right-handed Medina nor lefty Waldichuk pitched in the big leagues in 2025 while working back from their respective Tommy John elbow reconstructive surgeries.

Medina is 5-14 with a 5.35 ERA over 25 starts and 31 appearances for the A’s in two years.

Waldichuk began this year on the 60-day injured list and returned from his rehab assignment in July to pitch for Triple-A Las Vegas. He went 2-3 with an 8.38 ERA over 10 starts and 11 total outings.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

