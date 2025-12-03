Left-hander Sam Hentges, Giants agree on $1.4 million, 1-year contract

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Left-hander Sam Hentges and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year contract and hope he will be healthy for the start of spring training in two months.

The team announced his deal Wednesday. The 29-year-old Hentges missed last season following September 2024 capsule surgery in his throwing shoulder then he underwent arthroscopic meniscus surgery in his right knee in August.

Hentges has a 7-8 career record with a 4.18 ERA over 168 appearances spanning 206 2/3 innings primarily as a reliever for Cleveland over parts of four seasons from 2021-24. All 12 of his starts came during his rookie year of 2021.

