Dodgers re-sign World Series hero Miguel Rojas to 1-year, $5.5 million deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed Miguel Rojas, the infielder who hit a tying homer in the ninth inning in Game 7 of the World Series last month, to a one-year, $5.5 million deal Thursday.

The 36-year-old Venezuelan hit .262 with seven homers and 27 RBIs last season, then hit .278 in the postseason with a homer and two RBIs for the champion Dodgers.

Rojas has spent 12 seasons in the majors with Los Angeles and Miami. He has a career .260 average with 57 homers and 363 RBIs. He has had two stints with the Dodgers. In his second, he has 18 homers and 94 RBIs in 341 games.

