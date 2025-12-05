Dodgers re-sign World Series hero Miguel Rojas to 1-year, $5.5 million deal

Skip to main content
By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed Miguel Rojas, the infielder who hit a tying homer in the ninth inning in Game 7 of the World Series last month, to a one-year, $5.5 million deal Thursday.

The 36-year-old Venezuelan hit .262 with seven homers and 27 RBIs last season, then hit .278 in the postseason with a homer and two RBIs for the champion Dodgers.

Rojas has spent 12 seasons in the majors with Los Angeles and Miami. He has a career .260 average with 57 homers and 363 RBIs. He has had two stints with the Dodgers. In his second, he has 18 homers and 94 RBIs in 341 games.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

