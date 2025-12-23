The Pirates have signed All-Star first baseman Ryan O’Hearn to a 2-year deal, AP source says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates took another step toward being a contender in 2026, agreeing to terms with All-Star first baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn on a two-year deal designed to give one of the worst offenses in the majors a boost.

A person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the deal is worth $29 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because it was not yet official.

O’Hearn’s signing is the first multiple-year free agent deal the Pirates have put together since 2016. The left-handed O’Hearn is coming off the best season of his big league career. He hit .281 with 17 home runs and 63 RBIs in 2025 and made the All-Star team for the first time while playing for Kansas City and San Diego.

The rare splurge by the Pirates is their second significant acquisition in less than a week. Pittsburgh acquired two-time All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe from Tampa Bay on Dec. 19 as part of a three-team deal that included sending starting pitcher Mike Burrows to Houston.

Pittsburgh has vowed to build around a pitching staff that includes reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes and rookie Bubba Chandler. The Pirates are coming off a 71-91 season in which the offense finished at or near the bottom of the majors in most significant statistical categories, including runs and home runs.

O’Hearn gives Pittsburgh a bit of versatility. He has played both first base and a corner outfield spot. The Pirates have the left-hand hitting Spencer Horwitz at first, though O’Hearn could see time there and perhaps in the outfield to play alongside Oneil Cruz and two-time All-Star Bryan Reynolds.

O’Hearn is a career .252 hitter, though his numbers have spiked over the last three seasons. He is batting .277 with 46 homers and 182 RBIs since the start of 2023 and now finds himself playing half his games in a ballpark where the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall starts just 320 feet from home plate.

