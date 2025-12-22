Skip to main content
Mets jettison Jeff McNeil in trade to A’s, follows departures of Alonso, Nimmo and Díaz

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets jettisoned another core player as part of their retooling, trading second baseman Jeff McNeil to the Athletics on Monday for minor league right-hander Yordan Rodriguez.

New York will send cash to the A’s to offset some of the $17.75 million remaining in McNeil’s $50 million, four-year contract.

McNeil follows Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Díaz in departing the underperforming Mets, who failed to reach the playoffs this year despite the second-highest payroll behind the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

McNeil, who turns 34 in April, won the NL batting title with a .326 average in 2022, when he was picked for his second All-Star team. He hit .243 with 12 homers and 54 RBIs in 122 games this year, when he made his season debut on April 25 after recovering from a strained right oblique.

He has a $15.75 million salary next year as part of a deal that includes a $15.75 million team option for 2027 with a $2 million buyout.

Rodriguez, who turns 18 on Jan. 29, signed with the A’s for a $400,000 bonus this past January and went 2-0 with a 2.93 ERA in one start and seven relief appearances for the Dominican Summer League A’s. He struck out 20 and walked eight in 15 1/3 innings.

New York had added closer Devin Williams,infielder Jorge Polanco and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien, and the Mets have a pending deal with free agent reliever Luke Weaver.

The A’s designated left-hander Ken Waldichuk for assignment.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

