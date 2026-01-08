Graterol, Garrett and Wesneski agree to contracts, leaving 166 set to swap salaries with teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Brusdar Graterol, Braxton Garrett and Hayden Wesneski agreed to one-year contracts that avoided arbitration, leaving 166 major league players set to exchange proposed salaries with their teams Thursday in a group headed by Tarik Skubal and Randy Arozarena.

Graterol agreed Wednesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers at $2.8 million, Garrett with Miami at $1.53 million and Wesneski with Houston at $975,000. All three pitchers are coming off major injuries.

Graterol, a 27-year-old right-hander, gets the same salary he received last year, when he missed the season following surgery in November 2024 to repair a torn labrum in his pitching shoulder. He has pitched in just seven games since the start of 2024. Graterol has a career record of 11-9 with a 2.78 ERA and 11 saves.

Garrett, a 28-year-old left-hander, also receives a salary identical to his 2025 earnings. He missed last season following Tommy John surgery in December 2024. He has a 16-19 record and 4.03 ERA over five seasons with the Marlins.

Wesneski, a 28-year-old right-hander, was eligible for arbitration for the first time after going 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA in six starts. He had Tommy John surgery in May.

Skubal, a Detroit left-hander coming off his second straight AL Cy Young Award, and Arozarena, a Seattle outfielder, are both eligible for arbitration for the final time and on track to become free agents after the 2026 World Series.

Others in the arbitration group include New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., Milwaukee catcher William Contreras, Seattle right-hander Logan Gilbert, Philadelphia left-hander Jesús Luzardo, Cincinnati right-hander Brady Singer, Toronto outfielder Daulton Varsho and Baltimore outfielder Taylor Ward.

More than 100 players are likely to reach agreements Thursday.

Hearings for players who don’t reach deals will be scheduled from Jan. 26 to Feb. 13 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

