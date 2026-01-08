Dodgers sign reliever Brusdar Graterol to $2.8 million deal after he missed 2025 season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol agreed to a $2.8 million, one-year contract Wednesday, the same amount he earned in 2024.

The 27-year-old Graterol avoided salary arbitration and can become a free agent after the 2026 season. He had surgery in November 2024 to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and missed the 2025 season.

He’s pitched in just seven games since the start of 2024. He also missed time that year with shoulder inflammation and a hamstring strain.

Graterol has a career record of 11-9 with a 2.78 ERA and 11 saves.

