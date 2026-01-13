Skip to main content
Versatile infielder Andy Ibáñez and Dodgers finalize $1.2 million, 1-year contact

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Versatile infielder Andy Ibáñez and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a $1.2 million, one-year contract on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Cuban hit .239 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 91 games for Detroit last season, then became a free agent in November when the Tigers failed to offer a 2026 contract.

In three seasons with Detroit, Ibáñez played six defensive positions and hit .251 with 20 homers and 94 RBIs in 304 games.

He began his big league career with the Texas Rangers in 2021 after signing in 2015. He has a .254 career average with 28 homers and 128 RBIs in 420 games.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated infielder/outfielder Tyler Fitzgerald for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

