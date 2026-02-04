Former Diamondbacks Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner David Peralta retires after 11-year career

David Peralta, who hit .278 in an 11-year big league career that included nine seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Peralta, 38, did not play in 2025 and posted his decision to retire on social media.

“Thank you to the Arizona Diamondbacks organization for making my dreams come true, believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play the best baseball in the world,” Peralta said before also thanking the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres for his time with those teams late in his career.

Peralta won a Silver Slugger in 2018, when he hit .293 with 30 homers and 87 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. The outfielder won a Gold Glove the following season.

Peralta, a native of Venezuela, made his major league debut with Arizona in 2014 and hit .312 while leading the majors with 10 triples in 2015.

Peralta hit .267 in 91 games with San Diego in 2024 after hitting .259 for the Dodgers in 2023.

