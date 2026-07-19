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Dodgers and Yankees rained out, rescheduled as part of day-night doubleheader Sunday

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By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ game at the New York Yankees on Saturday was postponed because of rain.

It was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader Sunday. The first game is slated to begin at 12:35 p.m. and the regularly scheduled series finale at 7:20 p.m.

New York said Cam Schlittler will start Sunday’s opener.

The game was called Saturday more than three hours before the scheduled start because heavy rain was forecast.

Los Angeles won Friday’s series opener 2-1 on Max Muncy’s go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning off Gerrit Cole.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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