Brewers take 2-0 NLCS lead into Game 3 against Dodgers

Milwaukee Brewers (103-59, first in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62, first in the NL West during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Robert Gasser (5-5, 3.87 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Dodgers: Blake Snell (4-1, 1.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -183, Brewers +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers square off in Game 3 of the NLCS. The Brewers hold a 2-0 lead in the series.

Los Angeles has a 51-30 record at home and a 100-62 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .338 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Milwaukee is 103-59 overall and 48-33 on the road. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .259, the top team batting average in the NL.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 32 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 70 RBIs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 6 for 31 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has a .291 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 27 doubles and 25 home runs. William Contreras is 12 for 37 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .205 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Brewers: 9-1, .282 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press