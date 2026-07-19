Orioles outlast Astros 4-2 in 11 innings for 6th consecutive victory

HOUSTON (AP) — Gunnar Henderson scored the tiebreaking run from second base on Tyler O’Neill’s infield single with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Saturday for their sixth straight victory.

Baltimore’s winning streak is its longest since May 30 to June 5, 2025.

O’Neill beat the throw to first from second baseman Jose Altuve, allowing Henderson to score with ease. That left runners at first and second, and Leody Taveras followed with an RBI single off Enyel De Los Santos (0-3).

Yordan Alvarez hit a tying double for Houston in the bottom of the 10th, and the Astros loaded the bases with nobody out. But they failed to push across the winning run against Andrew Kittredge (1-1).

O’Neill threw out Nick Allen at the plate after catching Altuve’s flyball to shallow right field. With runners on second and third, LaMonte Wade Jr. tried to bunt for a hit and was thrown out at first.

Cam Sanders retired the side in order in the bottom of the 11th for his first major league save.

Orioles starter Trevor Rogers allowed one run and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings with a season-high eight strikeouts. He was removed with runners at the corners in the seventh, and Houston tied the score at 1 on Allen’s squeeze bunt against Rico Garcia.

Rogers has a 1.23 ERA over his last six starts.

Houston starter Spencer Arrighetti gave up one run and one hit in five innings. He issued four walks, one of which scored on Dylan Beavers’ double in the fourth.

Baltimore took a 2-1 lead in the 10th on a sacrifice bunt by pinch-hitter Jeremiah Jackson.

Houston shortstop Jeremy Peña left after a third-inning strikeout due to a right hamstring cramp, and first baseman Christian Walker exited during his at-bat in the fourth with right hip tightness. Astros manager Joe Espada said both will undergo imaging.

Houston has lost three straight and six of eight.

Up next

Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish (6-9, 3.61 ERA) faces RHP Hunter Brown (1-0, 3.57) when the series concludes Sunday.

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