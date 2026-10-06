Brewers aim to clinch NLDS in Game 3 against Padres

Milwaukee Brewers (103-59, first in the NL Central during the regular season) vs. San Diego Padres (91-71, second in the NL West during the regular season)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Dustin May (7-9, 4.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Padres: Nick Pivetta (3-2, 2.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -135, Brewers +112; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers meet in Game 3 of the NLDS. The Brewers hold a 2-0 lead in the series and can advance to the NLCS with a win.

San Diego has a 91-71 record overall and a 51-30 record in home games. The Padres have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .319.

Milwaukee is 48-33 on the road and 103-59 overall. The Brewers have a 32-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 22 doubles, 30 home runs and 91 RBIs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 12 for 40 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has 37 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs while hitting .270 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 11 for 32 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Brewers: 9-1, .233 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (ankle), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rodolfo Duran: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press