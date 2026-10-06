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Braves and Dodgers tied 1-1 heading into NLDS Game 3

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By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Braves (94-68, first in the NL East during the regular season)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (14-9, 2.53 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 182 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (14-9, 2.16 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 200 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -111, Dodgers -110; over/under is 6 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in Game 3 of the NLDS. The series is tied 1-1.

Atlanta is 94-68 overall and 52-29 at home. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.64 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

Los Angeles is 100-62 overall and 49-32 on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .424 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

The teams play Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Braves are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has 27 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 73 RBIs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 5 for 33 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has a .288 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 32 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs. Will Smith is 12 for 35 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .207 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .262 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Bryce Elder: 15-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (back), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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