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Suárez homers against former team and Burns throws 5 scoreless innings as Reds beat Mariners 4-2

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By AP News
Reds Mariners Baseball

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SEATTLE (AP) — Eugenio Suárez homered against his former team and Chase Burns pitched five scoreless innings as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Suárez, who played parts of three seasons for the Mariners, drilled a first-pitch fastball from starter Luis Castillo for a solo shot to give Cincinnati a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Suárez tied Eric Davis for 10th place on Cincinnati’s career home run list with his 203rd in a Reds uniform.

Burns (12-1), who agreed to a $105 million, seven-year contract on Saturday, gave up just three hits, struck out six and walked one. The Mariners advanced a runner into scoring position only twice against the All-Star right-hander.

Cincinnati struck first on a leadoff home run by Elly De La Cruz, the eighth of his career. The Reds tacked on insurance runs with a sacrifice fly by Sal Stewart in the fifth and a solo homer by Nathaniel Lowe in the ninth.

Castillo (3-9) threw a season-high seven innings for Seattle. Weston Wilson plated the Mariners’ first run with a homer in the seventh. Julio Rodríguez, who began the night on the bench after exiting Monday’s game early, added a solo shot in the eighth.

Emilio Pagán threw a 1-2-3 ninth for his eighth save.

Seattle infielder J.P. Crawford missed the game with a sore wrist. Reds infielder Spencer Steer sat out after he was hit by a pitch in the ribs Monday.

Up next

RHP Emerson Hancock (6-4, 3.17 ERA) gets the ball for Seattle in the finale of the three-game series against Reds RHP Brady Singer (4-9, 4.56) on Wednesday afternoon.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ANDREW DESTIN
AP Sports Writer

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