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Max Muncy hits go-ahead homer as Dodgers beat Phillies 9-5

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By AP News
Dodgers Phillies Baseball

Dodgers Phillies Baseball

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PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Muncy hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning, Tommy Edman added to the Dodgers’ lead with a bases-clearing triple in the eighth, and Los Angeles beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-5 on Wednesday night.

Muncy’s homer off Aaron Nola (3-8) was his 229th with the Dodgers, moving him into fifth in franchise history. He has five other home runs, all with the Athletics.

Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Eric Lauer (5-5), who ended up allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings. Lauer ended his night by striking out Bryce Harper for the third time.

Edman had three hits. Freddie Freeman had two doubles and a single for the Dodgers, and catcher Dalton Rushing, their No. 9 hitter, homered in the third and had a two-run double in the fifth.

Outfielder Bryan De La Cruz, playing in his first major league game of the season after the Phillies recalled him from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, led off the fifth with a homer to tie it at 3-all.

Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 3 with an intentional walk as the designated hitter. The Dodgers’ two-way star, who is not pitching because of a sore left knee, threw a bullpen session before the game.

Up next

Dodgers: After a trip to the White House Thursday to celebrate their 2025 World Series championship, the Dodgers start a three-game series Friday at the New York Mets. RHP Roki Sasaki (3-5, 4.98 ERA) will face Mets LHP Sean Manaea (2-5, 4.74).

Phillies: Host the Yankees Friday night. LHP Jesus Luzardo (9-4, 3.43) faces New York RHP Cam Schlittler (9-6, 2.20).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ROB PARENT
Associated Press

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