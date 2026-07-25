Walker, Smith spark the Astros’ 8-run 6th inning in an 9-5 win over the White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Walker hit a three-run double, Cam Smith added a two-run homer in Houston’s eight-run sixth inning and the Astros overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Chicago White Sox 9-5 on Friday night.

Jeremy Peña and Jose Altuve had three hits apiece for Houston.

Houston starter Spencer Arrighetti left the mound during his warmup pitches and was relieved by AJ Blubaugh to begin the second inning. Arrighetti allowed three runs and two hits, walked two and hit two batters.

Kai-Wei Teng (5-6) pitched two innings for the victory.

Braden Montgomery had a career-high three hits and an RBI for the White Sox. Chase Meidroth doubled and drove in two runs.

Yordan Alvarez hit a leadoff single in the sixth, Isaac Paredes was hit by a pitch and Altuve singled to load the bases before LaMonte Wade Jr. singled in a run to chase starter Davis Martin. Two pitches later, Walker hit a three-run double off Bryan Hudson (3-3) and Smith added his 13th homer of the season to give the Astros a 6-5 lead.

Peña singled with two outs and moved to second on a balk, Alvarez was intentionally walked and Seranthony Domínguez replaced Hudson. Paredes walked to load the bases, Altuve singled in a run and Wade walked on four pitches to score Alvarez and make it 8-5.

Alvarez has a 10-game hitting streak.

Isaac Paredes went 0 for 3 and had his eight-game hit streak snapped.

Up next

Astros RHP Hunter Brown (1-1, 4.05 ERA) was set to start Saturday against Sean Burke (7-4, 3.20) in the second of a three-game series.

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