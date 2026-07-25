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Devers homers early then walks it off in 10th as Giants beat Angels 7-6

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By AP News
Angels Giants Baseball

Angels Giants Baseball

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SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers homered in his first at-bat and hit a walk-off, two-run single in the 10th inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Casey Schmitt also homered and Luis Arraez had two hits to help the Giants end a five-game losing streak. They rallied after blowing leads of 5-1 and 6-4.

Bryce Eldridge doubled, walked and scored twice while Drew Gilbert added two hits for the Giants.

Vaughn Grissom had two hits for the Angels, including a tying two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Pinch-runner Jesus Rodriguez began the 10th at second base and advanced to third on Arraez’s soft single to left. After Heliot Ramos grounded out, Bryce Eldridge walked before Devers hit a deep fly to left off Chase Silseth (3-2) that bounced on the warning track and landed in the stands.

Devers’ winning hit came moments after the Giants got a big defensive play out of center fielder Grant McCrary in the top of the 10th.

McCrary, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the ninth, caught Wade Meckler’s fly ball in the top of the ninth then made a strong throw to third to get Grissom for an inning-ending double play.

Caleb Kilian (3-6) retired three batters for the victory.

San Francisco’s walk-off win came after the Giants bullpen spoiled Logan Webb’s chance at winning for the first time in nearly a month. Webb allowed four runs and six hits with four strikeouts and two walks in six innings.

Devers got San Francisco going with an opposite field two-run home run in the first inning. Schmitt added a three-run blast in the third after the Angels issued a two-out intentional walk to Devers.

Both home runs came against Angels starter Grayson Rodriguez.

Up next

Giants LHP Robbie Ray (8-6, 3.33 ERA) was set to face Angels RHP Ryan Johnson (2-4, 6.10) on Saturday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press

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