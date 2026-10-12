Brewers lead Dodgers 1-0 ahead of NLCS Game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62, first in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (103-59, first in the NL Central during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (14-9, 2.53 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 182 strikeouts); Brewers: Logan Henderson (11-3, 2.47 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -114, Brewers -106; over/under is 6 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in Game 2 of the NLCS. The Brewers hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Milwaukee has a 55-26 record in home games and a 103-59 record overall. The Brewers have the top team ERA in the NL at 3.52.

Los Angeles has a 49-32 record in road games and a 100-62 record overall. The Dodgers have a 51-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Monday for the ninth time this season. The Brewers are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has 27 doubles and 25 home runs for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 11 for 39 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 60 extra base hits (26 doubles, four triples and 30 home runs). Max Muncy is 6 for 32 with a double, three home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 9-1, .266 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .222 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Grant Anderson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Klein: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Lauer: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press