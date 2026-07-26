Marlins host the Padres on 5-game home losing streak

San Diego Padres (52-53, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (52-53, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Walker Buehler (6-5, 5.23 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Marlins: Janson Junk (4-6, 5.09 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -131, Padres +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the San Diego Padres looking to break their five-game home losing streak.

Miami has a 52-53 record overall and a 31-22 record at home. The Marlins have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .326.

San Diego is 52-53 overall and 25-29 on the road. The Padres have gone 31-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Edwards has 14 doubles, six triples, six home runs and 37 RBIs for the Marlins. Griffin Conine is 8 for 30 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .280 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 20 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Ty France is 15 for 40 with five home runs and 14 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 0-10, .217 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Padres: 5-5, .270 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Owen Caissie: 10-Day IL (calf), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press