Twins and Athletics meet to decide series winner

Athletics (44-60, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (52-54, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (3-9, 5.96 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Twins: Connor Prielipp (0-0)

LINE: Twins -145, Athletics +119; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins and Athletics play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Minnesota is 52-54 overall and 27-26 in home games. The Twins have a 29-10 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The Athletics are 44-60 overall and 24-30 in road games. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .246, which ranks third in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has a .269 batting average to lead the Twins, and has 16 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs. Trevor Larnach is 13 for 34 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom has 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 49 RBIs for the Athletics. Jacob Wilson is 13 for 43 with a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .211 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .251 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Mike Paredes: day-to-day (oblique), David Festa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Acton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mick Abel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-Day IL (lat), Connor Prielipp: 15-Day IL (finger), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Colby Thomas: day-to-day (wrist), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (knee), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 10-Day IL (testicle), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (finger), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (hip), Justin Sterner: 15-Day IL (knee), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press