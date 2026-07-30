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Ramos leads Giants against the Padres after 4-hit outing

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By AP News

San Francisco Giants (46-62, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (55-53, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (9-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Padres: JP Sears (3-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -131, Giants +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres after Heliot Ramos had four hits on Wednesday in a 16-3 win over the Brewers.

San Diego has a 55-53 record overall and a 29-24 record at home. The Padres have gone 28-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco has a 20-35 record on the road and a 46-62 record overall. The Giants have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

The teams play Thursday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Merrill has 17 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 15 for 42 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .331 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 23 doubles, seven triples and four home runs. Jung Hoo Lee is 12 for 40 with a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .307 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Giants: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (elbow), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (leg), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonah Cox: 10-Day IL (oblique), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Trevor McDonald: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (leg), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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