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Royals host the Athletics in first of 4-game series

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By AP News

Athletics (49-75, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-74, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mason Barnett (1-3, 6.16 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Royals: Michael Wacha (5-8, 3.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals -188, Athletics +156; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals open a four-game series at home against the Athletics on Monday.

Kansas City has a 51-74 record overall and a 29-30 record in home games. The Royals have gone 24-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The Athletics are 49-75 overall and 26-35 in road games. The Athletics have gone 36-18 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Jensen has 24 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Royals. Jac Caglianone is 17 for 38 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Athletics: 4-6, .246 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Beck Way: 15-Day IL (back), Connor Seabold: 60-Day IL (lat), Maikel Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Vinnie Pasquantino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (elbow), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luinder Avila: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Estevez: 60-Day IL (foot), Stephen Kolek: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jonathan India: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (hip), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 15-Day IL (hip), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Justin Sterner: 60-Day IL (knee), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Kurtz: 10-Day IL (thumb), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 10-Day IL (testicle), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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