Giants bring 1-0 series advantage over Padres into game 2

San Francisco Giants (47-62, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (55-54, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carson Whisenhunt (2-1, 4.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Padres: Bradgley Rodriguez (2-2, 2.33 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres leading the series 1-0.

San Diego is 55-54 overall and 29-25 at home. The Padres have gone 27-42 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 21-35 record in road games and a 47-62 record overall. The Giants have a 10-17 record in games decided by one run.

Friday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Giants hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 23 home runs while slugging .435. Jackson Merrill is 14 for 36 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has four home runs, 25 walks and 43 RBIs while hitting .328 for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 11 for 36 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .281 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (elbow), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (leg), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonah Cox: 10-Day IL (oblique), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Trevor McDonald: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (leg), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press