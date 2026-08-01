Athletics come into matchup against the Tigers on losing streak

Detroit Tigers (52-58, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (45-65, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Framber Valdez (5-7, 4.53 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Athletics: Jack Perkins (2-6, 6.45 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -139, Athletics +117; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will try to break a three-game skid when they play the Detroit Tigers.

The Athletics have a 45-65 record overall and a 21-34 record at home. Athletics hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Detroit is 52-58 overall and 22-31 on the road. Tigers hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Tigers are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Wilson has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 RBIs for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 10 for 30 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Kevin McGonigle has a .285 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 20 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs. Dillon Dingler is 11 for 39 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .215 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .288 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (knee), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 10-Day IL (testicle), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Sterner: 15-Day IL (knee), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Tigers: Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (adductor), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (head/arm), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (heel), Burch Smith: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brant Hurter: 60-Day IL (back), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (flexor), Will Vest: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bailey Horn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 60-Day IL (hip), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (face), Trey Sweeney: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press