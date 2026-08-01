Rasmussen, Fortes, Baker power the AL-leading Rays to a 1-0 win over the White Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) —

Drew Rasmussen struck out 10 in six strong innings and Nick Fortes drove in the game’s only run as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 1-0 Saturday.

Bryan Baker recorded his American League-leading 31st save of the season, converting his 20th consecutive opportunity by retiring Chicago’s third, fourth and fifth hitters in the ninth.

Rasmussen (10-5) allowed four hits, all singles, and gave up one walk. Only two baserunners advanced past first base for Chicago, which had its three-game winning streak halted.

Noah Schultz (3-8) allowed three hits in five innings.

Five Tampa Bay pitchers combined to strike out 16 batters as the Rays recorded their ninth shutout victory this season and fourth in the past seven games. Saturday marked the third 1-0 victory of the season and second in the past week.

“We know how to pitch when the game is on the line,’’ Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “When you’re winning 1-0, every pitch is on the line. One swing can change that and our guys have really stepped up.’’

The Rays broke a scoreless tie in the fifth when Jonny DeLuca led off with a single, stole second with one out and advanced to third on a ground out to first by Ben Williamson. Fortes followed with a line drive to short left field, scoring DeLuca.

Up next

Rays RHP Griffin Jax (6-8, 3.74 ERA) is scheduled to face Chicago LHP Anthony Kay (7-5, 4.25) in the series finale on Sunday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By ERIK ERLENDSSON

Associated Press