Pirates beat Reds 4-1 to snap four-game losing streak

CINCINNATI (AP) — Braxton Ashcraft gave up two hits over five innings, while a pair of bases-loaded walks during a three-run third helped the Pittsburgh Pirates snap a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

Steady rain was falling in the third inning when Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott issued four walks including two with the bases loaded to Brandon Lowe and Esmerlyn Valdez to help the Pirates take a 2-0 lead.

The game was delayed one hour and 46 minutes by rain during the sixth inning.

Abbott threw 43 pitches in the third. Following his walk to Reynolds, Abbott had the grounds crew apply drying compound to the mound. His foot slipped on two of his deliveries to Valdez.

Abbott (5-7) allowed three earned runs on three hits with five walks and one strikeout on 98 pitches.

Ashcraft (11-4) retired the first eight batters and didn’t allow a hit until Nathaniel Lowe’s single with one out in the fourth.

Reds catcher Jose Trevino hit his fourth home run of the season to make the score 3-1 in the fifth. That was the only run allowed by Ashcraft, who had a walk and five strikeouts.

Marcell Ozuna doubled and scored on Henry Davis’ single to extend the Pirates’ lead to 4-1 in the sixth shortly before the game was delayed.

Carmen Mlodzinski replaced Ashcraft following the rain delay and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit with a walk and four strikeouts.

Gregory Soto pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his 14th save.

Up next

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (6-7, 4.83 ERA) opposes Reds RHP Chase Burns (12-1, 2.40) in Sunday’s series finale.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press