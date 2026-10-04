Brewers to start Dustin May and Padres going with Nick Pivetta in Game 3 of NL Division Series

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s Dustin May will start Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday at San Diego despite struggling after he was acquired from St. Louis at the trade deadline.

San Diego plans to start Nick Pivetta in a matchup of right-handers. The Brewers led the best-of-five series 1-0 heading into Game 2 on Sunday,

May finished 7-9 with a 4.70 ERA, going 2-2 with a 5.65 ERA over 10 starts with Milwaukee after compiling a 5-7 record with a 4.38 ERA in 21 starts with St. Louis. In his last three appearances of the regular season, May allowed seven runs and three homers over 7 1/3 innings.

May was 1-1 with a 1.23 ERA in three starts against San Diego this year while striking out 22 over 22 innings. In his one start against the Padres after the trade, May allowed one run over seven innings and got no decision in a 4-3, 11-inning loss on Aug. 12.

“He’s pitched fantastic against the Padres,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “He’s got experience and we brought him in to do that.”

Milwaukee acquired May along with left-handed reliever JoJo Romero in a trade that sent minor league outfielders Alexander Frias and Josiah Ragdale to the Cardinals.

Pivetta (3-2, 2.86) spent much of this season on the injured list with an elbow issue that arose in April. He returned had a 1.45 ERA in four September appearances, then allowed one run over 3 1/3 innings in San Diego’s 4-1 Game 2 Wild Card Series victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

“He’s been able to handle the moment, and we like his stuff,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said. “He’s been a good pitcher for a lot of his career and especially here with the Padres.”

Pivetta is 2-2 with a 2.86 ERA in five career playoff appearances, including three starts. May pitched on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2020 World Series championship team and has gone 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA in three postseason starts and six relief appearances.

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By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer