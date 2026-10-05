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Chourio’s 2-run single with 2 outs in 9th off Miller lifts Brewers over Padres for 2-0 NLDS lead

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By AP News
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MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackson Chourio hit a two-run single off hard-throwing Mason Miller with two outs in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the San Diego Padres for the second time in 20 hours, a 4-3 victory Sunday for a 2-0 NL Division Series lead.

Miller entered with a 3-2 lead, trying for his first six-out save since 2024. He retired the side in order in the eighth and, after a leadoff groundout in the ninth, issued his first career postseason walks to Christian Yelich and Sal Frelick.

Andrew Vaughn flied out and pinch hitter Gary Sánchez walked on a full count.

Chourio lined a 101.3 mph fastball up the middle, past second baseman Jake Cronenworth’s attempt for a diving backhand stop, and into center field as two runs scored.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

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