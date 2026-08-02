Caballero homers, Cole pitches into 6th and gets bullpen help as Yankees edge Cubs 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — José Caballero lined a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched into the sixth inning and the New York Yankees hung on to top the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Sunday.

New York got 3 1/3 scoreless innings from relievers Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn and David Bednar to take two of three at Wrigley Field.

Seiya Suzuki finished with two hits for Chicago, including a double. Michael Busch had an RBI.

Cole (5-5) yielded one run on four hits in his 13th start since coming back from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander struck out five and walked three, but needed a lift from the bullpen.

Headrick relieved Cole with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, and got Nico Hoerner to fly out. He struck out the side in the seventh.

David Bednar entered with two outs in the eighth, and got Ian Happ to fly out with runners on second and third. Bednar worked around a walk in the ninth for his 24th save.

Colin Rea (8-8) allowed two runs on three hits. He struck out seven, including first five Yankees hitters, and walked one.

Caballero, who added a single, ended an 18-game drought without going deep. He lined a 408-foot drive against the wind to left-center in the third to give New York a 2-0 lead,

Suzuki led off the fourth with a double, then scored on Busch’s single to cut it to 2-1.

Up next

Cubs: LHP Matthew Boyd (6-1, 3.141 ERA) gets the start as Chicago begins a three-game set against the Dodgers Monday. Los Angeles has not named a starter.

Yankees: RHP Cam Schlittler (10-6, 2.04) starts against Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy (4-9, 3.57) on Monday in New York.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press