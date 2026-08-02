Phillies rout Orioles 8-0 in a game called by rain after 5 1/2 innings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bryce Harper and Bryan De La Cruz both homered, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-0 on Sunday in a game halted by rain after 5 1/2 innings.

The rain was steady for much of the afternoon. The game started on time, but players had to deal with wet weather until the field was pretty well soaked after the top of the third. There was a delay for 1 hour, 49 minutes that knocked Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler and Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish (7-10) out of the game.

The Phillies then scored twice in the fourth, once in the fifth and three times in the sixth before another delay, which was followed by the game being called.

This was the last game for both teams before Monday’s trade deadline. Philadelphia occupies a wild card in the National League. The Orioles fell to 2 1/2 games behind the final playoff spot in the AL.

De La Cruz’s two-run homer in the third opened the scoring. After the first delay, Anthony Nunez came on for the Orioles and loaded the bases by allowing two singles and a walk. Then he walked Bryson Stott on four pitches to make it 3-0. Justin Crawford’s groundout brought in another run.

Harper hit a solo homer in the fifth, his 23rd of the season. Crawford added an RBI single in the sixth, and De La Cruz and Kyle Schwarber hit sacrifice flies.

Reliever Tim Mayza (3-3) got the win.

Up next

The Phillies return home to face Washington on Monday night. Aaron Nola (3-9, 5.61 ERA) starts for Philadelphia.

Baltimore is off Monday before hosting the Los Angeles Angels.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Baseball Writer