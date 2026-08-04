Guardians’ playoff push includes moves to strengthen rotation and offense

CLEVELAND (AP) — General manager Chris Antonetti knew the Cleveland Guardians needed to make upgrades to their lineup if they wanted to contend for a third consecutive AL Central title.

Not only did the Guardians get a couple of veteran bats, they surprisingly bolstered their starting rotation as well on Monday.

Cleveland acquired All-Star pitcher Foster Griffin from the Washington Nationals for four players, strengthening one of baseball’s top rotations. The Guardians also made moves to get outfielder Jo Adell from the Los Angeles Angels and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe from the Cincinnati Reds.

“We were fortunate that a number of things came together and the end result is we feel we’re a better baseball team today,” Antonetti said after the trade deadline passed. “We’ve been able to make additions that have strengthened really every aspect of the team. We’ve been able to add some balance to the lineup. We’ve improved the rotation, and we also feel we’ve added someone in the bullpen to strengthen that group, too.”

The Guardians (57-56) have been over .500 for most of the season, but are 6-10 since the All-Star break, tied for the third-worst mark in the American League. They are three games behind the first-place White Sox in the AL Central and have a one-game lead over Minnesota for the league’s final wild-card spot.

The 31-year-old Griffin — tied for fourth in the majors with 12 wins — had emerged as Washington’s ace after three years in Japan with the Yomiuri Giants. The left-hander is 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 116 strikeouts.

Guardians starters have a 3.68 ERA, sixth in the majors. Gavin Williams is second in the big leagues in strikeouts (178) and third in innings pitched (139), while rookie teammate Parker Messick was selected to the All-Star Game.

The Nationals received left-handers Will Dion and Josh Hartle, outfielder Nick Mitchell and right-hander Kendeglys Virguez in the deal.

“I think we were determined to explore every opportunity to improve the team. And we’re aggressive in the starting pitcher market, and we feel we were able to bring a starter in in Foster that’s going to help make us better. And so that was the primary motivation behind it,” Antonetti said.

Griffin has a six-pitch arsenal and uses his cutter nearly one-third of the time. Antonetti said manager Stephen Vogt and pitching coach Carl Willis are still figuring out if they will go to a six-man rotation or stay with five and determine who is the odd man out.

Adding a couple more bats was a necessity for the Guardians, who have been offensively challenged the entire season. Cleveland has the third-worst batting average in the majors at .231, has scored the second-fewest runs (446) and ranks 27th with 109 homers.

The 27-year-old Adell adds power and some outfield versatility. He has 16 homers and 62 RBIs this season, one year after hitting a career-best 37 homers with 98 RBIs. Adell had spent his entire career with the Angels after being the 10th overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft.

Antonetti said Adell is projected to play right field and designated hitter.

The Angels received minor league catcher Jacob Cozart in the deal.

Lowe, 31, is batting .266 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs. Rhys Hoskins and Kyle Manzardo have split time at first base in Cleveland, but Hoskins is batting .179 and Manzardo .215. Manzardo and David Fry were optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room on the 26-man roster for Adell and Lowe.

Lowe will be in the lineup when the Guardians face right-handed pitches, while Hoskins will primarily face left-handers.

The Guardians traded right-hander Alejandro Rivera for Lowe. They also sent infielder Juan Brito to the Reds for cash.

To make room for Lowe on the 40-man roster, the Guardians transferred right-hander Shawn Armstrong to the 60-day injured list.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer