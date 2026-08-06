Bo Bichette drives in run in 10th inning in the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bo Bichette singled off Matt Festa to score automatic runner Francisco Lindor in the 10th inning, helping the New York Mets to a wild 6-5 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday night.

Chayce McDermott (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the victory, and Daniel Duarte finished his first save. Festa (2-3) was charged with an unearned run in his only inning, as Cleveland dropped into a tie for the final American League wild-card position.

The Mets tied it at 5 in the ninth when Brayan Rocchio fumbled a bases-loaded grounder by A.J. Ewing for an error, allowing Jared Young to score with two outs. It was the fifth blown save in 35 opportunities by All-Star closer Cade Smith.

Angel Genao became the first player in Cleveland history with four hits in his MLB debut and drove in what had been the go-ahead run in the seventh. The infield prospect went 4 for -5 with four singles, also committing a rare double-error at third base.

Rookie Carson Benge gave the Mets the lead in the sixth with the third solo homer of the game off Tanner Bibee. New York opened the scoring in the third on back-to-back home runs by Brett Baty and Jorge Polanco.

Bibee struck out a season-high 10 over 5 2/3 innings, giving up four runs, three earned. Mets starter Christian Scott gave up three runs in five innings.

Up next

Mets RHP Nolan McLean (7-7, 3.29 ERA) was set to face LHP Foster Griffin (12-3, 3.06) on Thursday in the series finale.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press