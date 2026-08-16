Notable reaction to the death of Tommy John, who won 288 games during a 26-year big league career and became the first pitcher to successfully return following groundbreaking elbow surgery that later was named after him:

“I hope people remember how outstanding his career was, and not just being named for the injury that, obviously, we know very well now. I can see his windup, one of my favorite windups to imitate. A great career, and obviously a lasting legacy.” — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

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“The first thing that comes to mind is just how much of a trail blazer he was and what great perseverance he had, kind of venturing into the unknown with the surgery, and really writing the script for how to push through it and overcome it, and ultimately have success afterwards.” — New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole, who had Tommy John surgery in 2025.

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“Just a great pitcher, he was a man of faith and just a wonderful man. He’ll be missed. He should be in the Hall of Fame. I’m going to continue to promote him for that. 288 wins.” — former major league pitcher and New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez on SportsNet New York telecast.

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“For 50 years his name is mentioned nearly everyday when people talk MLB. Tommy was a wonderful person who competed to the utmost and did what no player had ever done to save his career, in conjunction with the esteemed Dr. Frank Jobe. The HOF is missing Tommy John.” — former Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti on X.

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“Saddened by the passing of my friend Tommy John, one of the greatest left-handed pitchers to ever play the game. Tommy was a good, humble, and peaceful man who left an incredible mark on baseball and on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He belongs in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.” — Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, on X.

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“We pause to remember the totality of his legacy — his competitiveness and skill, his penchant for conversation, his kind and gracious nature, and his stature as an athletic and medical pioneer.” — New York Yankees statement.

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“Thank you Tommy John for saving countless pitchers baseball careers, including mine. No words can express gratitude over the risk you took to endure and create what you did. We all look down at our scars daily and are reminded of you. God Bless you and may you Rest In Peace.” — Jeff Urlaub, former Athletics minor league pitcher on X.

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“His courage changed baseball, transformed sports medicine and gave generations of injured athletes hope. Few people have shaped my life and career more profoundly. Rest in peace, Tommy. The game will never forget you.” — Dr. Chris Ahmad, head team physician for the New York Yankees and New York City Football Club, on X.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By The Associated Press