Guardians play the Giants in first of 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (51-73, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (60-65, fourth in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carson Whisenhunt (3-3, 6.11 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Guardians: Foster Griffin (13-4, 3.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

LINE: Guardians -189, Giants +157; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

Cleveland is 60-65 overall and 29-33 at home. The Guardians have a 35-12 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco has a 51-73 record overall and a 22-40 record on the road. The Giants have a 26-52 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase DeLauter has 22 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Guardians. Angel Martinez is 12 for 37 with four doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has 26 doubles, four triples and nine home runs for the Giants. Osleivis Basabe is 10 for 36 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Giants: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Chase DeLauter: day-to-day (hamstring), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (leg), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Jesus Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Willy Adames: day-to-day (back), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (knee), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (leg), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press