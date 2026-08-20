José Urquidy sharp in long relief, Braden Montgomery has 2 RBIs as the White Sox beat the Cubs 3-0

CHICAGO (AP) — José Urquidy pitched six innings of crisp, two-hit relief, rookie Braden Montgomery drove in two runs and the Chicago White Sox topped the crosstown Cubs 3-0 on Wednesday to salvage the finale of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Montgomery had two hits, including a two-run double off the glove of Cubs first baseman Michael Busch in the eighth. Andrew Benintendi broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the sixth as the White Sox rebounded from a pair of walk-off losses and ended an eight-game losing streak at the iconic North Side ballpark dating to August 2023.

The White Sox and Cubs split their 2026 series 3-3. The Cubs lead in the all-time interleague matchup 80-78.

Opener Sean Newcomb tossed two hitless innings. Urquidy (2-1) entered in the third and struck out eight without a walk. Grant Taylor pitched the ninth for his seventh save and completed a two-hitter.

Clay Holmes (5-6) was sharp in a second straight start and third overall for the Cubs since they acquired him at the trade deadline from the Mets. The right-hander allowed one run on six hits in 5 1/3 innings, walking two.

No. 9 hitter Tyrone Taylor, acquired from the Mets along with Holmes, had the Cubs’ only two hits. Taylor led off the sixth with a double, but was thrown out at third trying to advance on Pete Crow-Armstrong’s fly to right.

White Sox left fielder Sam Antonacci made a leaping catch of Alex Bregman’s drive against the ivy for the first out of the seventh to help preserve a 1-0 White Sox lead.

The White Sox added two runs in the eighth off Ryan Rolison. Miguel Vargas walked, then pinch-hitter Randal Grichuk and Montgomery followed with doubles.

Up next

White Sox: LHP Anthony Kay (9-5, 4.01 ERA) faces Atlanta RHP Grant Holmes (7-5, 3.82 on Thursday) at Rate Field. It’s a makeup of a June 11 rainout.

Cubs: At Seattle on Friday. Starters were not yet announced.

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By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press