Reds take road slide into matchup with the Giants

Cincinnati Reds (62-71, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-78, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 5.04 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (7-13, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -108, Reds -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they play the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 54-78 record overall and a 31-33 record at home. The Giants have a 26-13 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati has gone 30-35 in road games and 62-71 overall. The Reds have a 29-15 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Giants are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 31 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 74 RBIs for the Giants. Willy Adames is 11 for 32 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Sal Stewart has 24 doubles and 28 home runs while hitting .263 for the Reds. Dane Myers is 9 for 35 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Adrian Houser: day-to-day (flexor), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (ribs), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (back), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (leg), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Mike Toglia: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Dunn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press