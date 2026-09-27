Pena leads Astros against the Athletics after 4-hit game

Houston Astros (80-81, first in the AL West) vs. Athletics (64-97, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Peter Lambert (8-10, 3.87 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Athletics: Seth Johnson (1-0, 6.19 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros -171, Athletics +140; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Athletics after Jeremy Pena had four hits on Saturday in a 13-2 win over the Athletics.

The Athletics are 64-97 overall and 32-48 in home games. Athletics hitters have a collective .403 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

Houston has a 41-39 record on the road and an 80-81 record overall. The Astros have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .242.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Gelof has 16 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 55 RBIs while hitting .259 for the Athletics. Henry Bolte is 13 for 40 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 77 extra base hits (34 doubles, a triple and 42 home runs). Pena is 16 for 46 with a double, a triple, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .257 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Astros: 4-6, .269 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Alika Williams: day-to-day (upper body), Nick Kurtz: 60-Day IL (thumb), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), J.T. Ginn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Sterner: 60-Day IL (knee), Gage Jump: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob Wilson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Soderstrom: 60-Day IL (hip), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Astros: Steven Okert: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jake Meyers: 60-Day IL (kneecap), Brice Matthews: 10-Day IL (knee), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (groin), Enyel De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (knee), Mike Burrows: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Correa: 60-Day IL (ankle), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press