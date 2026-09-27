Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners meet in game 4 of series

Los Angeles Angels (62-99, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (75-86, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (1-6, 4.88 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (12-11, 3.81 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 197 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -162, Angels +134; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 75-86 record overall and a 42-38 record at home. The Mariners have hit 182 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Los Angeles has gone 28-52 in road games and 62-99 overall. The Angels are 33-69 in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams square off Sunday for the 13th time this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Canzone has 28 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs and 77 RBIs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 8 for 42 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Vaughn Grissom has 22 doubles and 13 home runs for the Angels. Jose Siri is 11 for 34 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by two runs

Angels: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Kade Anderson: day-to-day (forearm), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Rodden: 10-Day IL (left patella), Nick Davila: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emerson Hancock: 15-Day IL (groin), Brendan Donovan: 7-Day IL (head), Will Wilson: 60-Day IL (thumb), Cole Wilcox: 15-Day IL (oblique), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (lat), Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Colt Emerson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

Angels: Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyren Paris: 10-Day IL (finger), George Klassen: 15-Day IL (back), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), Samy Natera Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press