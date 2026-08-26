Kwan leads Guardians against the Angels following 5-hit performance

Cleveland Guardians (67-66, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (52-81, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Joey Cantillo (9-7, 3.73 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (4-5, 6.41 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Guardians -145, Angels +128; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Los Angeles Angels after Steven Kwan had five hits on Tuesday in an 8-6 win over the Angels.

Los Angeles has a 52-81 record overall and a 29-38 record in home games. The Angels have gone 21-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cleveland is 67-66 overall and 36-32 in road games. The Guardians have the seventh-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.75.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians have a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto leads the Angels with 53 extra base hits (27 doubles, four triples and 22 home runs). Vaughn Grissom is 9 for 38 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kwan has 15 doubles, two triples and two home runs for the Guardians. Jo Adell is 12 for 37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .228 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Guardians: 8-2, .271 batting average, 2.37 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Shaun Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: day-to-day (hamstring), Sebastian Rivero: 60-Day IL (hand), Wade Meckler: 7-Day IL (head), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Samy Natera Jr.: 15-Day IL (back), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Guardians: Chase DeLauter: day-to-day (hamstring), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (back), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (leg), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (arm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press