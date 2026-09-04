Mets play the Giants in first of 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (58-83, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (63-77, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Matt Wilkinson (0-2, 4.63 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, six strikeouts); Mets: Nolan McLean (10-8, 3.06 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 172 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -191, Giants +154; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the San Francisco Giants on Friday to begin a three-game series.

New York has a 63-77 record overall and a 32-39 record at home. The Mets have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.09.

San Francisco is 58-83 overall and 25-47 on the road. The Giants have a 41-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Friday for the fifth time this season. The Mets are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 66 RBIs while hitting .264 for the Mets. Carson Benge is 12 for 39 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Bryce Eldridge has 18 doubles and 15 home runs for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 14 for 38 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Giants: 5-5, .248 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Devin Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 60-Day IL (ankle), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 60-Day IL (forearm), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jesus Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (forearm), Casey Schmitt: 60-Day IL (leg), Carson Whisenhunt: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.T. Brubaker: 15-Day IL (ribs), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (back), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (knee), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press