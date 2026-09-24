Mariners host the Angels to begin 4-game series

Los Angeles Angels (60-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (74-84, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (4-8, 5.96 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (12-9, 3.92 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners -203, Angels +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels to begin a four-game series.

Seattle is 74-84 overall and 41-36 in home games. The Mariners have hit 179 total home runs to rank seventh in the AL.

Los Angeles has gone 26-51 in road games and 60-98 overall. The Angels have gone 19-29 in games decided by one run.

Thursday’s game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners are ahead 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads the Mariners with 26 home runs while slugging .479. Julio Rodriguez is 15 for 40 with five doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Zach Neto has 26 home runs, 65 walks and 74 RBIs while hitting .238 for the Angels. Wade Meckler is 11 for 38 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Angels: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Nick Davila: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emerson Hancock: 15-Day IL (groin), Brendan Donovan: 7-Day IL (head), Will Wilson: 60-Day IL (thumb), Cole Wilcox: 15-Day IL (oblique), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (lat), Brennen Davis: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Colt Emerson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)

Angels: Kyren Paris: 10-Day IL (finger), George Klassen: 15-Day IL (back), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), Samy Natera Jr.: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press