Shay Whitcomb chops a single in 11th for 1st career game-ending RBI as Giants beat Cardinals 5-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Shay Whitcomb chopped a single with one out in the 11th inning for his first career game-ending RBI, and the San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Monday night.

Drew Cavanaugh’s sacrifice bunt against George Soriano (6-4) advanced automatic runner Nate Furman and put him in position to score the deciding run.

Jason Foley (3-1) pitched two innings for the win.

Bryce Eldridge tied the game at 4 on a single in the bottom of the 10th after St. Louis went ahead in the top of the inning when Leo Bernal’s fly ball dropped in front of diving center fielder Jung Hoo Lee for a base hit.

Pinch-hitter José Fermín hit a tying sacrifice fly in the ninth for St. Louis against Giants closer Dylan Smith, who allowed a leadoff single to Joshua Báez and another base hit to Thomas Saggese before a one-out walk by Bryan Torres loaded the bases for Fermín.

Logan Webb struck out eight and shut down St. Louis over six superb innings to bounce back from surrendering a career-high nine runs his last time out at Pittsburgh, but had nothing to show for it as his winless stretch reached four starts since he beat Colorado on Aug. 15.

Rafael Devers hit an RBI double in the first for San Francisco, making him the first Giants player with 35 home runs and 35 doubles in a season since Jeff Kent in 2002.

Alec Burleson splashed a solo home run into McCovey Cove beyond the right-field arcade in the sixth for the lone run and third hit off Webb, becoming the third Cardinals player to reach the bay. It was the 183rd overall in Oracle Park history, and 72nd by an opposing player — Matt Carpenter and Larry Walker had the other two for St. Louis — while home run king Barry Bonds hit 35.

Eldridge added a sacrifice fly in the third as the Giants went ahead 2-0. Devers doubled again with two outs in the fifth and Eldridge followed with a run-scoring double to run his on-base streak to 16 games.

Nathan Church’s seventh-inning double for St. Louis made it a one-run game.

Up next

LHP Quinn Mathews (1-2, 4.38 ERA) pitches the middle game Tuesday night opposite Giants RHP Landen Roupp (8-13, 4.17).

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By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer