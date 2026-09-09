Padres host the Nationals on 3-game home win streak

Washington Nationals (67-80, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (77-68, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jackson Kent (1-3, 5.55 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Padres: Walker Buehler (8-6, 4.56 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -192, Nationals +154; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Washington Nationals.

San Diego is 77-68 overall and 45-29 at home. The Padres have the ninth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.90.

Washington is 34-40 on the road and 67-80 overall. The Nationals have a 29-18 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 29 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 14 for 35 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Daylen Lile has 27 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs and 82 RBIs for the Nationals. Yohandy Morales is 6 for 16 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 60-Day IL (knee), Gavin Sheets: 10-Day IL (foot), Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (chest), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connelly Early: 60-Day IL (elbow), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press