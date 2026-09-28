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Orioles-Yankees regular-season finale canceled because of rain

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By AP News
APTOPIX Orioles Yankees Baseball

APTOPIX Orioles Yankees Baseball

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NEW YORK (AP) — The regular-season finale between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees on Sunday was canceled because of sustained rain.

New York will host Boston in a best-of-three AL Wild Card Series starting Tuesday. Cam Schlittler will start Game 1 on Tuesday, followed by Max Fried in Game 2. Gerrit Cole would pitch Game 3, if necessary.

Aaron Judge appears doubtful for the Wild Card Series because of a calf injury. As of Sunday, Judge’s only activity of late has been plyometric exercises and running on the treadmill.

The Yankees finished 93-68. They were 94-68 in each of the prior two seasons and no team has finished with the same record in three straight seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Baltimore finished 79-82 under first-year manager Craig Albernaz, up from 75-87 last year. The Orioles have had consecutive losing seasons after winning 275 games from 2022-24.

The Yankees drew 3,297,154 for 79 home dates, down from 3,392,659 in 80 dates last year. They had 12 home sellouts, a drop from 20 last season.

New York never announced its lineup, and the game was canceled about three hours after the scheduled 1:05 p.m. EDT start. This marked the first time since 2002 the Yankees didn’t play all 162 games in a non-shortened season.

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This story corrects the Yankees’ record in each of the past three seasons.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By LARRY FLEISHER
Associated Press

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