Rangers use a 6-run 5th inning to beat Diamondbacks 6-2, stay in AL playoff race

PHOENIX (AP) — Ezequiel Duran had a two-run single and Wyatt Langford hit a solo homer during a six-run fifth inning to lead the Texas Rangers over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Saturday night to even the three-game series.

The Rangers improved to 73-76 and are just two games back of the final American League wild card despite a sub-.500 record.

Arizona fell to 79-70 and is 1 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the final National League wild card.

The Rangers took advantage of a close replay call that went in their favor during the decisive fifth.

The D-backs thought they were out of the jam with the score tied at 1-all after turning an inning-ending double play, but first base umpire Bill Miller ruled Corey Seager safe at first, signaling that pitcher Brandon Pfaadt’s foot was off the bag. Arizona challenged the call, but the video review proved inconclusive and Miller’s call was upheld.

The Rangers would go on to score five more runs after the review. Duran’s two-run single was among the clutch hits.

Pfaadt (7-3) gave up six runs on 10 hits over 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven.

Rangers right-hander Kumar Rocker gave up one run on two hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out five. Langford’s solo homer to lead off the fifth was his 17th long ball of the season.

Two-time All-Star Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) returned from the injured list for the Rangers, pitching in relief for the first time since 2019. He threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up one run on four hits while striking out two.

Up next

The D-backs send LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (15-5, 2.55 ERA) to the mound Sunday. The Rangers hadn’t announced a starter.

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By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer